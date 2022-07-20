Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.94 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $6,738.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00005222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00542286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00249363 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013350 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.