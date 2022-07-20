Monetha Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $287,554.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 79% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

