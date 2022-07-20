Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,070,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.