Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $288.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00213445 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00513500 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

