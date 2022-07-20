MCDEX (MCB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.30 or 0.99949408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

