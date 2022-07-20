Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.31-9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. Matson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $9.31-$9.42 EPS.

NYSE MATX traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. 360,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,121 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $10,723,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

