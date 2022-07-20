Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$21.55 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $390.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.03 and its 200-day moving average is $421.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $449.17.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

