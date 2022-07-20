Lith Token (LITH) Price Tops $0.0025

Lith Token (LITH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Lith Token has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. Lith Token has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $83,459.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lith Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00392576 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017320 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.
Lith Token Profile
Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lith Token Coin Trading
