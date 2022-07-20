Lead Wallet (LEAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,406.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $289,697.90 and $1,406.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

