Lead Wallet (LEAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,406.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $289,697.90 and $1,406.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
