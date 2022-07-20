Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kubient Stock Performance

Shares of KBNT stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Kubient has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.96.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

