Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KVSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,597. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

