Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of KZR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 782,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $619.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,204,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

