Jarvis+ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,003.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $226,663.70 and approximately $92,003.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007549 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003932 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
