Jarvis+ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,003.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $226,663.70 and approximately $92,003.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

