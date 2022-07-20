Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,235. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

