Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 1,395,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Further Reading
