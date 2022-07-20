Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 1,395,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.47%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

