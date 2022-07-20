Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTE remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 840,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.