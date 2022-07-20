Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Tops $4.57 Million

Ignis (IGNIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Ignis coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Ignis has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $9,161.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00394512 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.
Ignis Coin Profile
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars.
