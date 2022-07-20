ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.40.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.53. 341,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

