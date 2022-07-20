Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of HOLI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 212,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.