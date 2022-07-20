Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 212,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

