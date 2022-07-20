Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,986,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 216,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.