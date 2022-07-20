Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 481,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helbiz

In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 51.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLBZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Price Performance

Shares of HLBZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 1,639,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,348. Helbiz has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

