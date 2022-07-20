HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. 377,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,516. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.26.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

