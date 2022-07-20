Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 22,535 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $205,744.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,709,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,809 shares of company stock worth $620,837. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

GLSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 133,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $48.50.



Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.



