Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $195.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00008917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.