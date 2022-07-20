First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head to Head Comparison

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.58 $468.69 million $2.01 35.15 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.25 $150.01 million $1.60 28.68

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First Solar has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Solar and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 8.68% 3.68% 2.94% Tower Semiconductor 11.11% 11.20% 8.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Solar and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 12 6 0 2.14 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $86.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.42%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

