Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Express Price Performance

EXPR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 2,826,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,370. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

