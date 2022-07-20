eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $291,869.51 and approximately $14,358.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

