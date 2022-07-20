DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of DSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 309,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,102. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.