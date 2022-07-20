DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 309,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,102. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

