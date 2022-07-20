Digitex City Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded flat against the dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news.

Digitex City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

