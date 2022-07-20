Databroker Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $525.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

