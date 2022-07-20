Dash Green (DASHG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Dash Green coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Dash Green has a market capitalization of $3,696.03 and $9.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash Green has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044521 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Dash Green
Dash Green (CRYPTO:DASHG) is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. The official website for Dash Green is dashgreen.net. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dash Green Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dash Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash Green and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.