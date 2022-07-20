Contrasting Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.19 $7.72 million $0.08 134.02 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.16 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cars.com and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.91%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 512.24%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cars.com beats WISeKey International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About WISeKey International

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.