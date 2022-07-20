Chainswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $464,533.85 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $464,533.85 and approximately $4,528.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,459,167 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

