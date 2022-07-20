Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $86.47 million and approximately $158,575.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00394512 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.
Centrifuge Coin Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
