Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. 905,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 121,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 60,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.2% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

