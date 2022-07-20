BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 215,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.95.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

