Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/12/2022 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

6/3/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating.

5/23/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $76.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

