Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 8693568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 5.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
