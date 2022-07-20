ArGoApp (ARGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00391480 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

