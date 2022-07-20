Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
ACHR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
