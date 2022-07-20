Analysts’ New Coverage for July 19th (AMDUF, LNDC, LUMO, MNGPF, NOW, OKTA, SHNWF, SLFPF, TEAM, TWLO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 19th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Amundi alerts:

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.