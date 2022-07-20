Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $56,589.60 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,104. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.