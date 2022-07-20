Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.