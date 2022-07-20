AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 531,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 194,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.