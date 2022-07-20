Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.83.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

