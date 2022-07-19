ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $127,213.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.