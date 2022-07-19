ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $265,682.74

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $265,682.74 and approximately $200.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00646594 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

