Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $245.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 245 ($2.93), with a volume of 31844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.20).

Zotefoams Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.66. The stock has a market cap of £119.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,972.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Stirling acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($48,953.97). In other news, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($22,457.06). Also, insider David Stirling bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($48,953.97).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

