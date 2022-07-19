Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

