Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

